WATCH: Tow truck driver stops in freeway median, forgets to put vehicle in park

Carissa Lehmkuhl

Courtesy: WSP Trooper Chris Thorson

BURBANK, Wash. — A tow truck almost ended up rolling into a lane of freeway traffic in Walla Walla County Tuesday morning.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson posted a video on Twitter of a tow truck driver running from the scene of a collision to his truck as it started to roll away. In the video, the truck rolls across the median and slows down just before entering the freeway on the other side.