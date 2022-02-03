WATCH: Washington lawmakers consider amendments to police reform regulations

by Dylan Carter

OLYMPIA, Wash. — As the 2022 legislative session carries on, Washington state lawmakers are re-evaluating some of the police reform laws signed into action last year after law enforcement agencies and legislators that represent them expressed displeasure with their practicality.

The House Public Safety Committee met Thursday to discuss three House Bills: 1656 (Changes the definition of “theft”), 1788 (Regulates vehicular pursuit for law enforcement), and 2037 (Adjusts the circumstances under which officers can use force).

Five line amendments and one strike amendment are under consideration for House Bill 2037. Many of Washington state’s local law enforcement agencies have expressed that the law limits their ability to question or detain individuals who they suspect to be involved in a crime.

Rep. Brad Klippert of the 8th Legislative District was active in discussions, questioning the logistics of law enforcement using deadly force in immediate danger versus the use of physical force for imminent threats.

The Kennewick Representative said he’d been in touch with unspecified law enforcement agents, who he referred to as stakeholders in the legislation. He posed several hypothetical situations to clarify the practical application of these laws.

Many of Washington state’s police reform laws were accepted during a racial justice reckoning during the fallout of George Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

For police reform activists like Enoka Herat of ACLU Washington, there’s an overarching fear that loosening restrictions on police officers’ use of force will result in excessive harm for people of color.

“This is a place where racial bias flourishes, and I mean, the data shows across the state and across the country that [people of color] are disproportionately stopped, are subject to physical force already,” Herat said.

On the opposite end of the conversation are law enforcement representatives like Ozzie Knezovich, the Sherriff of Spokane County, who fears that restrictions on police use of force could have deadly consequences for Washington state’s police officers.

“Uncertainty in law enforcement always is going to cause major problems in the deputies’ ability to make accurate and correct decisions,” Sheriff Knezovich said. “It could cost them their lives it could cost the citizen their lives.”

At this point, the task ahead of these legislators is clear: Balance protections for Washington residents with the power afforded to the law enforcement agents that protect them.

