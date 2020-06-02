Water Follies postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The 55th annual Tri-City Water Follies planned for late July has been postponed.

The hydroplane racing event had been set for July 24-26, 2020. Each year, thousands of people from across the Pacific Northwest flock to the Columbia River to attend.

On Monday, the Tri-City Water Follies Association held a board meeting to decide if the event would go on as planned during the coronavirus pandemic.

“This decision was not made lightly and was reached after much discussion and consultation with local leaders. With the available Safe Start Washington information, the board members voted to postpone,” says Kathy Powell, Event Director. “We have decided that due to the current COVID-19 policies it is not feasible to have an event on the last weekend of July in 2020. We are hoping to be able to hold the event later in the year, and would like to thank all of our fans, volunteers, partners, and sponsors for their support and flexibility during this difficult time.”

“The HAPO Columbia Cup and Over the River Airshow is a defining event for the region, and we want to make sure we are compliant with state regulations regarding COVID-19. An event of this magnitude takes months to plan, and the uncertainty surrounding the viability of the planned dates of July 24-26th has forced the Water Follies Board of Directors to postpone our event. We are hopeful we can still provide action on the water and excitement in the skies at a later date this year,” said Colin Hastings, President, Tri-City Water Follies.

The Tri-City Water Follies office will be contacting guests to arrange for refunds and answer questions.

