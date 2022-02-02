GEORGE, Wash. — The Watershed Festival, the Columbia Gorge’s premier country music event, is back to celebrate its 10th anniversary with a full lineup of musical performers set to take the stage in late July.

Announced on the Watershed website and social media channels, the 2022 lineup is headlined by Kane Brown, Miranda Lambert, and Morgan Wallen.

The following artists are also slated to perform over the course of the three-day event from July 29 to 31: Jake Owen, Jordan Davis, Chase Rice, Michael Ray, Dylan Scott, Jessie James Decker, Lauren Alaina, Jameson Rodgers, Runaway June, Locash, Tenille Townes, Hailey Whitters, Caylee Hammack, Tenille Arts, Callista Clark, and Dee Jay Silver.

Ticket sales are on the horizon as event organizers confirmed that festival passes will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. PST on Friday, February 11. They will be available at WatershedFest.com (click here). Camping passes will also become available at that time.

According to the website, general admission passes for three days begin at $225 with the most premium admission option, box seats, costing $1,199.

Pre-approved vendors will be on-site selling food, crafts, and other items throughout the festival. Watershed gear for all of the festival’s dedicated ‘Shredders’ is already available on the website.

