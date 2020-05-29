Watershed music festival canceled this summer

David Mann by David Mann

GEORGE, Wash. — This summer’s annual country music festival at the Gorge Amphitheater has been canceled.

Watershed has been rescheduled for July 30, 31 and August 1, 2021.

The lineup will mostly stay intact with the exception of a new headliner, Tim McGray, joining the list.

Those who purchased tickets and camping passes can either get a full refund or hold on to the tickets and passes to use them next year. Refund instructions will be sent via email from Front Gate Tickets to the original purchaser.

Refunds will start Friday, May 29 and will be available for 30 days.

Comments

comments