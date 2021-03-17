‘We all have a role in denouncing hatred’: Gov. Inslee responds to deadly shootings in Georgia

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee released a statement Wednesday in response to three deadly shootings at Asian-owned spas in Georgia.

Eight people were killed in Tuesday night’s shootings, including six Asian women.

“The tragedy that unfolded in Georgia was another escalation in the disturbing trend of anti-Asian violence in this country. These shootings reflect hate against Asians, against women, and against immigrants. We all have a role in denouncing hatred wherever it reveals itself,” Inslee said. “We stand in solidarity with all those impacted, including our Asian community members who are suffering in the rise of anti-Asian hate crimes. All leaders, past and present, should condemn these acts for what they are and commit to a more open dialogue about how this happened and how we can do better by our Asian American communities.”

Gov. Inslee also released a statement last week, denouncing racism and hate in response to increasing and escalating acts of violence targeting Asians and Asian-Americans.

Victims of hate crimes are encouraged to contact 911 once they are in a safe place. Here is a list of other ways to report crimes:

Whether or not the crime is reported to local law enforcement, victims can also file a report with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The FBI’s Washington office can be reached at 206-622-0460 or online at https://tips.fbi.gov/.

Contact the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Eastern Washington at www.justice.gov/usao-edwa/contact-us.

Call Spokane’s Crime Check at 509-456-2233

Report online through the Spokane County Human Rights Task Force

