‘We Are Yakima’ project raises money for local food and beverage industry workers

Courtesy: Bale Breaker Brewing

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — A new community initiative is looking to help workers in the food and beverage industry in Yakima County.

We Are Yakima is a collaboration between I Heart Yakima, Bale Breaker Brewing Company, Tieton Cider Works and Gilbert Cellars to raise money for workers in need.

To support the fund, people can donate directly or buy special beverages from each business, including:

Bale Breaker Brewing Company’s Hazy IPA, “You Are Not Alone,” which will be available for purchase Saturday at their drive-thru.

Tieton Cider Works’s “We Are Yakima” bundle of their Lavender Honey Cider, which will be available Friday and Saturday for contactless pick-up or in their cider bar.

Gilbert Cellars’s “We Are Yakima” Unoaked Chardonnay, which is available for purchase online for local delivery and shipping on Saturday.

The funds will go toward buying gift cards from locally owned grocery stores, which will be given to workers in the food and beverage industry in Yakima County.

Recipients can be referred by anyone in the community by filling out an online form.

