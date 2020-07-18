‘We can do this safely’: Yakima County wineries hope health officials will work with them on reopening

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — While many wineries and breweries in Yakima County must remain closed during a modified Phase 1 of the governor’s Safe Start plan, some are hoping to reopen sooner rather than later.

“We’re continuing to have discussions with local health officials and state leaders,” said Josh McDonald, Executive Director of the Washington Wine Institute. “We’re trying to get more clarification about what we need to do to find a path forward here to be able to safely reopen.”

Wineries and breweries were allowed to reopen last week in Yakima, Benton and Franklin counties, but over the weekend, were told to shut back down due to a “clarification” from the state Department of Health

To address the resulting confusion, the Benton-Franklin and Yakima Health district sent out a joint statement Thursday , saying they’d received a letter from state Secretary of Health John Weisman clarifying the definition of “restaurant” for purposes of modified Phase 1.

In the letter, Weisman stated that winery, brewery and bar operations were not allowed to resume unless they “serve full meals prepared on-site, in building kitchen facilities under the ownership of the winery and brewery and are substantially equivalent to a restaurant.”

One reason to keep them closed, Weisman said, is because they promote bringing in people from outside the county, which threatens the containment strategy for COVID-19.

Weisman said tastings and samplings at wineries and breweries also create a social setting where individuals and groups interact with others outside their household for an extended period of time without the use of face coverings. Such settings, he argued, can increase the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

“We’re extremely disappointed,” McDonald said. “We believe we are as safe, if not safer than, restaurants.”

McDonald and other wine industry officials point to the large outdoor spaces many wineries have in Yakima County, which gives them the ability to maintain social distancing. He said they’re continuing to work with local and state health officials on a plan to move forward, but will remain closed in the meantime.

