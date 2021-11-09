‘We don’t have a home:’ Kennewick mom of 3 speaks out after apartment fire Friday

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Kennewick mother is asking the community for help after a fire in her bedroom late Friday night burned down everything she and her three kids have called home for the last three years.

Sheryal Alfaro was out at a friend’s birthday party with her three children, ages three, six, and seven after work. Normally, they go home after to go to bed. That night on Nov. 5th, she decided to take them out for dinner after.

That decision may have saved their lives.

Officials with the Kennewick Fire Department (KFD) responded to a call around 11 p.m. at the Tanglewood Apartments on N. Arthur St.

There, they found a fire in a second-floor bedroom and tried to quickly put it out. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Alfaro said she received a call from her “hysterical” neighbor who told her the apartment was on fire.

“I just couldn’t believe what had happened. I didn’t know how to react, I was just in shock,” Alfaro recalled. “I just kep thinking, ‘I can’t believe my whole room was on fire. I can’t believe everything’s gone.”

Alfaro said her children are having a “hard time” but it’s not the first time they’ve had to adjust.

She was in a previous domestic violence relationship a couple of years ago so they had to start over.

“They’re familiar with starting from the beginning,” Alfaro said.

But it doesn’t mean it’s not easy.

“They’re sad. My youngest was like, ‘Mom, we don’t have a home anymore,” Alfaro said.

This isn’t the first time Tanglewood Apartments has caught on fire.

Earlier in April this year, a 42-year-old man died after his apartment lit up in flames, and according to Alfaro, just units down from her place.

Also, in June 2017, a third-floor fire displaced eight families.

Alfaro said Avenue5, the new management who took over the complex recently, reached out to her to offer a new apartment but she declined as it now feels unsafe.

“This was my kids’ home and I don’t want anything else to happen that would put us in danger,” Alfaro said.

Currently, the family is staying with a close friend while they try and recover their losses.

A GoFundMe is set up as “anything helps.” You can donate here.

Alfaro is also specifically asking for children’s clothing ” in size 7/8 and 4t and 2 and 1 in kids shoe size and 8/9 toddler in shoe size,” per the GFM.

KAPP-KVEW reached out to the apartment’s management for answers but so far we have not heard back.

