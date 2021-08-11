We have an Excessive Heat Warning starts Wednesday with highs in the triple digits through Saturday – Jason

by Jason Valentine

Hello, and I hope you’re having a great day!

The heat will be on tomorrow. An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued starting tomorrow afternoon to Saturday night. We’ll experience highs between 102 and 110 degrees for those 4 days. Though it’s not as hot as our record highs earlier in the Summer, don’t underestimate the heat coming. Have plenty of water on hand, and stay indoors as much as possible.

Overnight tonight will be warmer, with mostly clear skies and lows in the mid-60’s. Mid to lower 70’s overnight to start tomorrow night.

Winds are much of a factor until Sunday. We’ll start to see winds coming from the North the next two days, which should partially clear out some of the haze.

Be safe and stay cool.

-Jason

