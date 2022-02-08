“We have an organized effort right now”: Richland PD leadership is confident they’ll apprehend Fred Meyer shooter

UPDATE: A comprehensive list of more than a dozen law enforcement agencies that helped with the response was named by Richland Police.

by Dylan Carter

RICHLAND, Wash. — The Richland Police Department’s Interim Chief, Brigit Clary, held a press conference regarding the fatal shooting at Fred Meyer on Monday evening to clarify further details on the tragic incident. While she wasn’t able to offer many details beyond what’s already been announced, she did offer reassurance to Tri-Cities residents.

“I understand that it is a concern to the community. This certainly is a tragic, tragic incident,” Chief Clary said. “Just know that we will have ongoing efforts—concentrated efforts into apprehending the suspect as quickly as possible.”

She clarified that initial reports indicated that the shooter was still inside the store by the time law enforcement arrived. Officers infiltrated the Fred Meyer building from all entrances in a simultaneous effort, which quickly led them to realize the suspect was gone.

Clary also noted that officers quickly found the two victims in close proximity to each other. They quickly began life-saving measures, but it was quickly apparent that the first victim was already deceased.

Another officer carried the injured employee out to medics from the Richland Fire Department, who provided initial care before transporting the employee to Kadlec Regional Medical Center for emergency treatment.

Richland police investigators, joined by law enforcement on state and local levels, worked diligently to clear people from the store. Fred Meyer will be closed overnight while investigators remain on the scene for roughly six-to-eight hours to search for more clues, according to Chief Clary.

Witness testimony enabled them to gather more information about their prime suspect. However, RPD investigators are “not prepared to talk about” who they think the shooter is, or whether this was a targeted attack.

If any community member comes into contact with the suspect, they are urged not to engage. Instead, contact 911 immediately for further instruction.

“We feel very confident at this point,” Clary said. “We have an organized effort right now in locating the suspect.”

UPDATE at 6:20 p.m. on 2/7/22: Richland Police have formally named more than a dozen law enforcement agencies who assisted in their response to this tragic shooting at the Fred Meyer location in their city. The list of agencies is as follows:

Kennewick Police Department, Pasco Police, Washington State Patrol, Benton County, WA Sheriff’s Office, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office, West Richland Police Department, Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, Prosser Police Department, Hermiston Police Department, Port of Pasco (Airport Police), Connell Police Department, Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife, Adams County Sheriff’s Office, AFT Yakima, FBI – Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Marshals Service.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued once further details are revealed.

