‘We need a change now’: Seahawk Russell Wilson responds to death of George Floyd

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle Seahawk Russell Wilson responded to the death of George Floyd and several other police brutality events in a statement Monday.

In that statement, Wilson wrote: “The video of George Floyd broke my heart. Seeing someone’s life being taken so cruelly makes us want to rage and lash out. But then I ask myself, what would George Floyd want? He told us. He just wanted his mother. He wanted his life. He simply wanted to breathe.”

Wilson continued with a question to readers. “I ask, what do you really want? Do you want your kids to go to school without fear? Do you want your grandchildren to have a dream?” Wilson asked. “I hope and pray their dreams and opportunities aren’t blocked by the fears and pain caused by racism.”

“We cannot continue to ignore racism as though it has ended, or never happened. The continual violence inflicted upon blacks and people of color must stop,” Wilson said. “We need a change now. We need love. We need compassion. We need grace and forgiveness even in the midst of pain.”

