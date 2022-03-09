‘We should all care’: Ukraine gets local support from Heritage University

by Emily Goodell

Credit: Emily Goodell, KAPP-KVEW

TOPPENISH, Wash. — Despite the rain and cold weather, Heritage University students, staff and faculty gathered Tuesday to stand with and pray for Ukraine.

“As they seek shelter from the terrible effects of war, may they find shelter and comfort in your arms,” Director of Spirituality David Hacker said during a prayer at the event.

Hacker led the crowd through the labyrinth located at the center of campus, to symbolically walk with the people of Ukraine through their struggles.

“I hope it brings some peace to those that are here who are concerned with the issues that are going on in the world and afraid,” Hacker said.

Yovana Cook, mental and social health counselor and ADA specialist, said there are people across the university who have loved ones in the Ukraine right now or are close to others who are worried about people there.

“We all should care,” Cook said. “Those are our brothers and sisters.”

Cook said her Ukrainian friends — who currently live in Washington state and Oregon — are worried about their families back home and are working to try to support them financially.

“I stay in contact with them, letting them know that we are here to support them and to make us aware if there’s anything we can do,” Cook said.

Hacker said in addition to bringing comfort and peace to those who attended, he hopes the event encourages and inspires others in the community to get involved with tangible efforts to help Ukraine.

“There’s lots of different organizations that are seeking to stand with the people of Ukraine to help them at this time,” Hacker said. “We hope that our small part can do that too.”

