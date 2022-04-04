Weather Alert: High winds will impact Tri-Cities, Yakima today

A travel alert for those of you traveling in Eastern Washington and Oregon. High winds will impact the region Monday. You can expect high winds and difficult driving conditions, especially for high-profile vehicles.

A High Wind Warning indicates gusts will be strong enough to cause blowing dust and dangerous visibility on area roads, falling trees and tree limbs, and power outages.

In addition to these hazards, anyone planning on burning during these high winds is asking for that fire to get out of control.

High winds = potentially unsafe driving conditions and power outage concerns! Southwest winds will gust between 55 and 65MPH today across the Mid-Columbia. High Wind Warning in effect until 11pm.