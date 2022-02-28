Weather Alert: Scattered showers and gusty winds this afternoon, plus mountain avalanche concerns -Briana
Winds will gusts between 30 and 50 MPH across the Mid-Columbia.
All eyes on the mountains today! Heavy rain and warmer temperatures will increase melting across the Cascades.
This will equate to melting snowpack and flooding concerns for the valleys. A flood watch has been issued along the Eastern Slopes of the Cascades, from low lying areas around Ellensburg, through Yakima and south to Goldendale along the Portland border. Tri-Cities will see a few showers off and on today. Strong winds/shower chances along the foothills of the Blues.
