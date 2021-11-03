Weather Alert: Strong winds, steady rain expected Thursday across the Northwest

The National Storm Prediction Center highlights a risk of thunderstorms along the coastline of the Pacific Northwest in their daily outlook. The rain and wind will spread east overnight through tomorrow with this next system. Wind gusts will range from 30-45MPH across the Yakima Valley, Tri-Cities and Walla Walla Thursday afternoon, with higher winds possible in the higher terrain and along the western coastline of the Northwest.

The First Alert Weather Team has been tracking the computer model data closely ahead of tomorrow’s projected wind event. Right now, winds look to be strong enough to knock lids off of trash cans and blow Halloween/fall decorations out of your yards. Make sure to trim dead tree branches and secure loose items outside your homes before winds pick-up overnight.

Watch the forecast here: Forecast Video