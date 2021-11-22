WEATHER ALERT: Watch for patchy to dense freezing fog across Mid-Columbia
Visibility may be reduced to 1/4 mile or less because of freezing fog. Hazardous driving conditions are expected due to low visibility and potential frost on bridges.
TRI-CITIES- The First Alert Weather Team is tracking freezing fog potential across the Mid-Columbia Monday morning. Visibility will be reduced in some areas down to one quarter mile or less.
The Freezing Fog Advisory will be in effect until 1pm for cities including: Boardman, Hermiston, Ione, Pendleton, Pilot Rock, Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, Yakima, Connell, Prosser, Tri-Cities, Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla. Fog will also build in over the foothills of the Blues in Oregon and the Washington Cascades.
Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost on bridges. The low stratus cloud deck will continue to drop through the morning hours. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads.
Tune-in to Good Morning Northwest for updates from 5am-7am and continue to check back for alerts here on www.yaktrinews.com.
