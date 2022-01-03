WEATHER CLOSURES: City of Yakima shuts down for the snow + Franklin County closes early

by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — If you are living in the vicinity of the Tri-Cities or Yakima, there’s a good chance your community is shutting down public operations early to make sure their staff and taxpayers keep off the slick roads.

For example, Franklin County administrative buildings will close at Noon on Monday, January 3, citing road conditions caused by the weather.

This includes the Franklin County Commissioner’s Office and Franklin County Courts.

Weather closures are more wide-reaching for the City of Yakima, where most city-operated facilities will remain closed. The few exceptions to the rule include Yakima Airport and the Yakima Municipal Court.

Additionally, police officers, firefighters, and other emergency responders will not only remain on duty but will likely be very busy on Monday.

On top of closing many of its facilities, the City of Yakima has designated snow routes for commuters in the region. They offered the following explanation of their Snow Routes and why they are being implemented:

A key part of the Snow Route Alert protocol is to let drivers know they need to move their vehicles from designated snow routes. The City is requiring drivers to remove their vehicles from snow routes as soon as possible. The snow routes are primarily centered in the downtown core. Cars can be moved from snow routes to any street not posted as a snow route or to any City public parking lot. This Snow Route Alert was issued as part of a series of steps being taken by the City of Yakima to more efficiently and effectively get streets cleared of snow as quickly as possible, particularly streets in the downtown core.

To learn more about the city’s snow routes, click here.

All Yakima Valley Library locations are closed on Monday. Additionally, all Yakima Health District facilities are closed. That includes their Office, the Sunnyside Community Center COVID-19 testing site and their COVID-19 Mobile Vaccination Clinics.

This is a developing story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

