WEATHER ALERT: I-90 reopens after spinouts; very cold temps ahead
2:05 UPDATE:
The pass is back open, per WSDOT. Drive carefully!
1:45 P.M. UPDATE:
Westbound I-90 is also closed at Snoqualmie Pass. Both directions are now closed due to spinouts.
1:25 P.M. UPDATE:
Per WSDOT: Eastbound I-90 is closed at milepost 47 Denny Creek due to multiple spinouts. Westbound remains open with chains required on all vehicles except AWD/4WD. There is no estimate for when eastbound may reopen.
ORIGINAL STORY:
We’ve got a weather alert for your sunny Sunday and beyond. If you’re heading over the mountains, prepare for a wild ride and possibly a long wait. If you’re staying put, gear up for a slow slide into bone-chilling temperatures — the coldest of the season.
WEATHER NOW: MOUNTAIN SNOW
Take a look at the cameras! Currently, chains required both directions except AWD/4WD and snow forecasted throughout the day. Drive safe & enjoy the game. pic.twitter.com/cB279bnKJb
— Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) February 7, 2021
- SNOQUALMIE PASS: Snowing hard, blowing snow – Snow and slush on the roadway. Chains required for all vehicles except all-wheel drive (current conditions: bit.ly/17B8nc)
- WHITE PASS: Snowing – Snow & slush on roadway. Traction tires required for vehicles over 10,000 lbs. Chains required for oversized vehicles (current conditions: ) bit.ly/bTaJZK
- STEVENS PASS: Snowing hard, poor visibility – Compact snow and ice on roadway. Avalanche control continues on US 2 Steven (current conditions: ) bit.ly/2jnkDV
- BLEWETT PASS: Snowing – Compact snow & ice on roadway (current conditions: ) bit.ly/2NlRRJ
WEATHER NEXT: SUB-FREEZING COLD
Now let’s look at how cold it will be soon. Although it’s early on, uncertainty remains in the forecast, and you’ll want to keep updated with our weather team each night, it looks like low temperatures Wednesday night to Saturday night will dip to the single digits or teens depending on where you live.
The National Weather Service in Pendleton’s early prediction shows temperatures beginning to drop daily into some pretty frigid territory. Here are some of the predicted lows:
- 7 degrees Friday in Ellensburg
- 9 degrees Friday in Pendleton
- 10 degrees Friday in Yakima and Walla Walla
- 12 degrees Friday in Tri-Cities
Several local regions won’t just dip low and then pop up after sunrise; they may stay below freezing for four straight days next week.
Coldest temps of the season expected Thu into weekend!
Highs Thu-Sat: Upper teens to around 30
Lows Wed Night-Sat Night: Single digits to teens
Potential for snow Thu into weekend, but much forecast uncertainty remains.
Plan ahead! https://t.co/Ur2mN0LgXc pic.twitter.com/xIr1Y2oQSm
— NWS Pendleton (@NWSPendleton) February 7, 2021
The good news is the wind has died down quite a bit.
Snow expected to continue for the Washington Cascades and the northern Blues and Wallowas today into Monday. Will still be breezy today, but not near as strong as yesterday. pic.twitter.com/NHqj9suNFd
— NWS Pendleton (@NWSPendleton) February 7, 2021
