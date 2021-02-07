Plan your day: KAPP-KVEW WEATHER PAGE & ACTIVE WEATHER ALERTS

WEATHER NEXT: SUB-FREEZING COLD

Now let’s look at how cold it will be soon. Although it’s early on, uncertainty remains in the forecast, and you’ll want to keep updated with our weather team each night, it looks like low temperatures Wednesday night to Saturday night will dip to the single digits or teens depending on where you live.

The National Weather Service in Pendleton’s early prediction shows temperatures beginning to drop daily into some pretty frigid territory. Here are some of the predicted lows:

7 degrees Friday in Ellensburg

Friday in Ellensburg 9 degrees Friday in Pendleton

Friday in Pendleton 10 degrees Friday in Yakima and Walla Walla

Friday in Yakima and Walla Walla 12 degrees Friday in Tri-Cities

Several local regions won’t just dip low and then pop up after sunrise; they may stay below freezing for four straight days next week.

Coldest temps of the season expected Thu into weekend!

Highs Thu-Sat: Upper teens to around 30

Lows Wed Night-Sat Night: Single digits to teens

Potential for snow Thu into weekend, but much forecast uncertainty remains.

The good news is the wind has died down quite a bit.