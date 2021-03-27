Weather: Nice Saturday, angry Sunday w/ high winds, mountain snow

Matt Van Slyke by Matt Van Slyke

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Nice weather is ahead for Saturday with temperatures approaching 70 degrees! Then things turn ugly.

Mother Nature may need an attitude adjustment on Sunday. Strong winds could blow down trees and power lines, causing outages.

Clouds will start to increase on Sunday ahead of our next system. The wind will get wild, too, with gusts around 60 mph possible.

A High Wind Watch will be in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening: sustained winds of 35-45 mph (higher than a previous 25-35 mph advisory).

WHAT…Southwest winds 35-45 mph with gusts around 60 mph possible.

WHERE…In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon.

WHEN…From Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening.

IMPACTS…Strong winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

DETAILS…Strongest winds will occur during the cold frontal passage and for a couple of hours afterwards after which winds will remain windy overnight and through Monday.

PRECAUTIONARY ACTIONS…Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Get forecasts and severe weather alerts sent straight to your inbox

There’s a small rain chance later Sunday. Come Monday, the wind will still be here, the sun will come back out, but we’ll see temps fall to the 50s.

LOCAL: Near 70 this weekend; gusty winds developing Sunday -Kristin

SPOKANE: High wind watch issued for Sunday, damage possible

A Winter Weather Advisory for the Cascades with moderate to heavy snow expected will be in effect 2 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday.

A powerful storm system and cold front will pack breezy to windy conditions, tumbling temperatures, and a period of moderate to heavy snow to the Cascades. Precipitation will likely start off as rain or a rain snow mix and transition rapidly to all snow by Sunday afternoon. Snow will linger through early Monday morning before tapering off. WHAT…Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 4-8 inches, with greater totals near the Cascade crest. Winds gusting 40-50 mph will lead to blowing snow.

WHERE…East Slopes of the Washington Cascades.

WHEN…From 2 PM Sunday to 5 AM PDT Monday.

IMPACTS…Travel could become difficult. Moderate to heavy snow combined with gusty winds will lead to some blowing and drifting snow, adding to travel concerns. These conditions will affect Stampede and Blewett passes. Slow down and be careful while driving. If you’re headed to the Westside, you may want to leave early on Sunday for your return trip home. Call 511 for the latest road conditions.

https://publish.twitter.com/?query=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2FSnoqualmiePass%2Fstatus%2F1375565197113393154&widget=Tweet

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.