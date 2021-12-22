Weather prompts delay for some Hanford workers Wednesday morning

by Neil Fischer

RICHLAND, Wash. — Non-essential employees that work in certain sectors at Hanford are on a weather delay Wednesday morning.

The communications manager for the Waste Treatment Plant, Staci West, sent out the information around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday.

West says that non-essential staff at WTP jobsite, MHF, Richland offices, and Simulator building are on a delay until 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

The delay is due to weather, according to West.

Winter weather driving conditions should be expected throughout the area, according to West.

West says that employees who are able to telework should continue under their normal schedule.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM KAPP-KVEW STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.