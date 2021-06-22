KENNEWICK, Wash. — The weather for the rest of the week into next week is shaping up to melt us down.

What’s coming up Friday through Tuesday could reach or break some all-time heat records. At least two days will be above 110 in some spots.

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, there were eight Active Weather Alerts, all having to do with the incoming heat and its impacts.

The National Weather Service on Tuesday afternoon issued an Excessive Heat Watch. A strong high pressure system will build over the Pacific Northwest by the end of this week and will continue through the weekend into early next week. Here’s what that means for central and eastern Washington and northeast Oregon:

Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working, exercising, or playing outdoors

If you want to go outside, plan to do it during the early morning or during the evening hours when it is cooler out

Be prepared to drink plenty of water, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors

Young children and pets should not be left alone in cars; car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes

EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH

Friday afternoon-Tuesday evening

East Slopes Northern Cascades; Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties; Moses Lake Area; Northeast Blue Mountains; Northeast Mountains; Okanogan Highlands; Okanogan Valley; Spokane Area; Upper Columbia Basin; Washington Palouse; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area

* WHAT…Dangerously hot weather. High temps in the 90s to near 100 Friday, 97-107 Saturday, 100-112 Sunday through Tuesday. Mild overnight lows in mid 60s-mid 70s.

* WHERE…Portions of Central, East Central, North Central, Northeast and Southeast Washington and North and North Central Idaho.

Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington; Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington; Kittitas Valley; Yakima Valley

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 105-111 possible.

* WHERE…In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon, North Central Oregon and Central Oregon.

The all-time record in Yakima is 110. This heat wave could bring about the hottest day ever recorded there.



Lower Columbia Basin of Washington

* WHAT…Dangerously hot weather with temperatures up to 108 to 114 possible.

* WHERE…In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades; Northwest Blue Mountains; Simcoe Highlands

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 98 to 104 possible.

* WHERE…In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades and Simcoe Highlands. In Oregon, Wallowa County, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Ochoco-John Day Highlands and the East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

Central Oregon; Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon; Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; North Central Oregon

* WHAT…Dangerously hot weather with temperatures up to 105 to 111 possible.

* WHERE…In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon, North Central Oregon and Central Oregon.

Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 108 to 114 possible.

* WHERE…In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon.

Grande Ronde Valley; John Day Basin

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 104 to 110 possible.

* WHERE…Grande Ronde Valley and John Day Basin.

East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades; Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Ochoco-John Day Highlands; Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Wallowa County

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 98 to 104 possible.

* WHERE…In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades and Simcoe Highlands. In Oregon, Wallowa County, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Ochoco-John Day Highlands and the East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

“Strong air subsidence and adiabatic heating of sinking air will result in record high temperatures from Friday through at least Tuesday in most areas,” NWS predicts.

Excessive Heat Watch Issued 6/25/2021 02:00 PM | Expires 6/29/2021 08:00 PM

Keep up with KAPP-KVEW Local News’ First Alert Weather Team’s latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation.