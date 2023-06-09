(CNN) — Air quality conditions over much of the eastern US are forecast to slowly improve this weekend after plumes of harmful air from hundreds of wildfires in Canada traveled south, but schools in some metro areas will undergo remote learning Friday as officials remain on guard about pollution exposure.

While the most severe conditions have passed for most in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, potentially harmful air pollutants over cities including New York, Philadelphia and Washington, DC, are forecast to linger Friday before the areas slowly clear over the next several days.

CNN’s Robert Shackelford, Laura Ly, Caroll Alvarado, Kristina Sgueglia, Sara Smart and Jen Christensen contributed to this report.