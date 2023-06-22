(CNN) — At least three people were dead in a northwestern Texas town after a tornado struck it Wednesday, an official said, part of storms that pummeled parts of the western and central US and drew at least 11 tornado reports across four states.

A tornado struck Matador, a town of a few hundred people roughly a 280-mile drive northwest of Dallas, Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service office in Lubbock said.

