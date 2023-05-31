(CNN) — Canadian officials announced a fine of more than $18,000 on Wednesday for anyone in Nova Scotia who violates a province-wide burn ban implemented this week as wildfires continue to rage in the region, which has prompted air quality alerts in the northeastern US.

The fires, which have spanned more than 42,000 acres as of Wednesday, destroyed buildings and produced huge plumes of smoke as Nova Scotia struggles with record-breaking heat. Officials on Monday announced the province-wide burn ban, expected to stay in place until June 25, due to the “seriousness of the current fires.”

CNN’s Taylor Ward and Derek Van Dam contributed to this report.