Forecast

More winter weather on the way today! -Kristin

By:

Posted: Dec 19, 2019 06:54 AM PST

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 07:29 AM PST

A second wave of winter weather will move into the Pacific Northwest later this morning into the afternoon.

Most areas have dried out briefly with icy roads expected. We had snow and freezing rain move through the area overnight. Give your self extra time on the roads and to scrap ice off your windshield.

The next band of wet weather will move into the area around 8 or 9 AM this morning. Rain showers possible around the Columbia Basin into the foothills of the Blues with temperatures climbing above freezing.

A wintry mix will stick around in the Yakima and Kittitas Valley through the day. A Winter Weather Advisory in place until 10PM tonight.

Snow, heavy at times possible around the eastern slopes. A Winter Storm Warning in place, which includes Cle Elum, until 4AM Friday morning.

Heavy snow is possible in the Cascades making travel hazardous at times especially on Thursday. Make sure to check pass reports if you plan to travel through the mountains!

Looking drier on Friday with only a stray shower lingering. It will be a mild day with afternoon highs in the spots in the upper 50's. Winds will increase with gusts at times up to 30 MPH.

Keeping a few rain showers around for the weekend with temperatures slowly falling. Look for highs in the low 50's Saturday with low 40's on Sunday.

Looking ahead to Christmas week, it will be dry and chilly Monday and Christmas Eve with highs in the upper 30's. By Christmas Day, we could be looking at a little light snow moving into the area. Certainly keeping an eye on that system!

Web Portal

COPYRIGHT 2019 YAKTRINEWS.COM. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION.


Weather Headlines

Weather Photo Gallery

PHOTOS: Snow across the mid-Columbia, Yakima Valley

PHOTOS: Snow across the mid-Columbia, Yakima Valley

Look at the snow all across the area!

Read More »
Inside Australia's koala hospital
Getty Images

Inside Australia's koala hospital

Volunteers from the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital have been working alongside National Parks and Wildlife Service crews searching for koalas following weeks of devastating bushfires across New South Wales and Queensland.

Read More »
Tornado hits Dallas area
Getty Images

Tornado hits Dallas area

A powerful tornado knocked out power and caused severe damage in northern Dallas on Oct. 20, 2019.

Read More »
PHOTOS: Another fall snowstorm hits Spokane
Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

PHOTOS: Another fall snowstorm hits Spokane

Before/after photos show weekend snow accumulation at PNW ski resorts

Before/after photos show weekend snow accumulation at PNW ski resorts

Local pilot takes photos of snow-capped Rattlesnake Mountain (GALLERY)

Local pilot takes photos of snow-capped Rattlesnake Mountain (GALLERY)

On Monday, Sept. 30, a Tri-Cities pilot captured breathtaking photos of Rattlesnake Mountain covered in a blanket of snow.

Read More »
Imelda floods Texas
KTRK via CNN

Imelda floods Texas

Tropical Storm Imelda parked off the Texas coast on Sept. 19, 2019, dumping feet of rain in some areas of the state.

Read More »
Protesters hold climate strikes across the globe
Getty Images

Protesters hold climate strikes across the globe

Protesters across the world unite in global climate strikes to promote climate change awareness.

Read More »
Best cold destinations for winter travel
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Best cold destinations for winter travel

Traveling this winter? WalletHub has put together a list of its top 10 cold-weather destinations. The list was developed with 26 metrics including cheapest flights. Click through to see which destination tops the list.

Read More »
Hurricane Dorian threatens US
Getty Images

Hurricane Dorian threatens US

Florida residents weren't taking any chances as powerful Hurricane Dorian meandered off their Atlantic coast.

Read More »

KAPP-KVEW Local News

This Week's Circulars