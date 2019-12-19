More winter weather on the way today! -Kristin

A second wave of winter weather will move into the Pacific Northwest later this morning into the afternoon.

Most areas have dried out briefly with icy roads expected. We had snow and freezing rain move through the area overnight. Give your self extra time on the roads and to scrap ice off your windshield.

The next band of wet weather will move into the area around 8 or 9 AM this morning. Rain showers possible around the Columbia Basin into the foothills of the Blues with temperatures climbing above freezing.

A wintry mix will stick around in the Yakima and Kittitas Valley through the day. A Winter Weather Advisory in place until 10PM tonight.

Snow, heavy at times possible around the eastern slopes. A Winter Storm Warning in place, which includes Cle Elum, until 4AM Friday morning.

Heavy snow is possible in the Cascades making travel hazardous at times especially on Thursday. Make sure to check pass reports if you plan to travel through the mountains!

Looking drier on Friday with only a stray shower lingering. It will be a mild day with afternoon highs in the spots in the upper 50's. Winds will increase with gusts at times up to 30 MPH.

Keeping a few rain showers around for the weekend with temperatures slowly falling. Look for highs in the low 50's Saturday with low 40's on Sunday.

Looking ahead to Christmas week, it will be dry and chilly Monday and Christmas Eve with highs in the upper 30's. By Christmas Day, we could be looking at a little light snow moving into the area. Certainly keeping an eye on that system!