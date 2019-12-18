Forecast

Snow, freezing rain to impact the area starting tonight! ❄️

By:

Posted: Dec 18, 2019 08:43 AM PST

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 08:54 AM PST

First Alert Wx 12-18

A Winter Storm will impact the Pacific Northwest starting this afternoon through Friday morning.

After freezing fog this morning (especially around the foothills of the Blues), look for plenty of clouds throughout the day.

Most of the day will stay dry with snow/wintry mix moving into the Yakima/Kittitas Valley just after 8 or 9PM tonight. The Columbia Basin into the foothills might start off initially with a little snow, but the biggest concern will be freezing rain, developing just after 10PM tonight.

Thursday mornings commute will be icy with freezing rain possible around much of the area. Snow showers to continue in the Yakima and Kittitas Valley. 

Look for a brief break in the wet weather late morning/lunchtime. As a warm front lifts north across the area, wet weather will increase. Pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall at times. Keeping a chance of a wintry mix for the Yakima Valley with heavy snow in the eastern slopes and Cascades. 

Yakima could pick-up 1 to 2 inches of snow tonight into Thursday. 

Ellensburg is under a Winter Storm Watch with 2 to 5 inches possible starting late tonight until late Thursday night.

The Eastern Slopes are under a Winter Storm Warning with 10 to 24 inches possible starting at 4PM today through 4AM Friday morning. 

The Northern Blues is under a Winter Weather Advisory starting at 10PM tonight through 10PM Thursday with 5 to 9 inches possible.

Heavy snow is possible in the Cascades making travel hazardous at times especially on Thursday. Make sure to check pass reports if you plan to travel through the mountains!

Looking drier on Friday with only a stray shower lingering. It will be a mild day with afternoon highs in the spots in the low 50's. Winds will increase with gusts at times up to 25 MPH.

Keeping a few rain showers around for the weekend with temperatures slowly falling. Look for highs near 50 Saturday with low 40's on Sunday.

