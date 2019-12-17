Forecast

Winter weather arriving mid-week with snow, freezing rain possible ️ -Kristin

By:

Posted: Dec 17, 2019 08:05 AM PST

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 10:14 AM PST

Happy Tuesday! Take your time on area roads with freezing fog possible. A Freezing Fog Advisory is in place for the Yakima/Kittitas Valley and foothills of the Blues until noon today. Light snow has also developed in spots. There isn't anything on the radar, but able to squeeze out light snow from the fog that has settled into the area. 

Clouds will stick around heading into the afternoon with not much of a warm-up today. Look for highs today in the low 30's.

Active weather will move into the area starting on Wednesday. Look for a dry start Wednesday morning. By afternoon/evening, the Yakima and Kittitas Valley will have the chance to see a wintry mix/light snow showers. Chilly rain showers around the Columbia Basin, possibly mixing with a little freezing rain.

A better chance for wet weather on Thursday. Keeping a close eye on Thursday mornings commute. The Yakima and Kittitas Valley could see a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain. Columbia Basin will have to watch out for a little freezing rain to mix in at times. Temperatures will climb quickly on Thursday with the winter weather transitioning over to rain by midday into the afternoon. Look for highs Thursday in the upper 30's and low 40's.

If you are traveling through the Cascades, look for snow showers Wednesday into early Thursday. Snow levels will start out around 1200 feet before jumping up quickly to 4000/5000 feet by Thursday afternoon. Be sure to check pass reports during that time frame.

A few rain showers will linger Friday into the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will be well above average - low 50's in spots Friday afternoon. Numbers will slowly fall to near 50 on Saturday and then back into the low 40's Sunday.

Web Portal

COPYRIGHT 2019 YAKTRINEWS.COM. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION.


Weather Headlines

Weather Photo Gallery

PHOTOS: Snow across the mid-Columbia, Yakima Valley

PHOTOS: Snow across the mid-Columbia, Yakima Valley

Look at the snow all across the area!

Read More »
Inside Australia's koala hospital
Getty Images

Inside Australia's koala hospital

Volunteers from the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital have been working alongside National Parks and Wildlife Service crews searching for koalas following weeks of devastating bushfires across New South Wales and Queensland.

Read More »
Tornado hits Dallas area
Getty Images

Tornado hits Dallas area

A powerful tornado knocked out power and caused severe damage in northern Dallas on Oct. 20, 2019.

Read More »
PHOTOS: Another fall snowstorm hits Spokane
Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

PHOTOS: Another fall snowstorm hits Spokane

Before/after photos show weekend snow accumulation at PNW ski resorts

Before/after photos show weekend snow accumulation at PNW ski resorts

Local pilot takes photos of snow-capped Rattlesnake Mountain (GALLERY)

Local pilot takes photos of snow-capped Rattlesnake Mountain (GALLERY)

On Monday, Sept. 30, a Tri-Cities pilot captured breathtaking photos of Rattlesnake Mountain covered in a blanket of snow.

Read More »
Imelda floods Texas
KTRK via CNN

Imelda floods Texas

Tropical Storm Imelda parked off the Texas coast on Sept. 19, 2019, dumping feet of rain in some areas of the state.

Read More »
Protesters hold climate strikes across the globe
Getty Images

Protesters hold climate strikes across the globe

Protesters across the world unite in global climate strikes to promote climate change awareness.

Read More »
Best cold destinations for winter travel
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Best cold destinations for winter travel

Traveling this winter? WalletHub has put together a list of its top 10 cold-weather destinations. The list was developed with 26 metrics including cheapest flights. Click through to see which destination tops the list.

Read More »
Hurricane Dorian threatens US
Getty Images

Hurricane Dorian threatens US

Florida residents weren't taking any chances as powerful Hurricane Dorian meandered off their Atlantic coast.

Read More »

KAPP-KVEW Local News

This Week's Circulars