Winter weather arriving mid-week with snow, freezing rain possible ️ -Kristin

Happy Tuesday! Take your time on area roads with freezing fog possible. A Freezing Fog Advisory is in place for the Yakima/Kittitas Valley and foothills of the Blues until noon today. Light snow has also developed in spots. There isn't anything on the radar, but able to squeeze out light snow from the fog that has settled into the area.

Clouds will stick around heading into the afternoon with not much of a warm-up today. Look for highs today in the low 30's.

Active weather will move into the area starting on Wednesday. Look for a dry start Wednesday morning. By afternoon/evening, the Yakima and Kittitas Valley will have the chance to see a wintry mix/light snow showers. Chilly rain showers around the Columbia Basin, possibly mixing with a little freezing rain.

A better chance for wet weather on Thursday. Keeping a close eye on Thursday mornings commute. The Yakima and Kittitas Valley could see a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain. Columbia Basin will have to watch out for a little freezing rain to mix in at times. Temperatures will climb quickly on Thursday with the winter weather transitioning over to rain by midday into the afternoon. Look for highs Thursday in the upper 30's and low 40's.

If you are traveling through the Cascades, look for snow showers Wednesday into early Thursday. Snow levels will start out around 1200 feet before jumping up quickly to 4000/5000 feet by Thursday afternoon. Be sure to check pass reports during that time frame.

A few rain showers will linger Friday into the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will be well above average - low 50's in spots Friday afternoon. Numbers will slowly fall to near 50 on Saturday and then back into the low 40's Sunday.