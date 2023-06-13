Get Ready for a Windy Evening... Fire Danger High, Cooler Temperatures on the Way Stacy Lee, Weather Anchor Stacy Lee Evening Weather Anchor Author email Jun 13, 2023 Jun 13, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email TONIGHT.jpg Show more Show less Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mostly clear with a cold front moving across the forecast area. Temperatures will begin to cool in the early evening with lows in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s.We have a red flag warning and a high wind advisory in place through tonight. Fire danger is high due to strong gusty winds and low relative humidity. Tomorrow sunny skies, much cooler temperatures and breezy winds 10-20 MPH and gusts up to 25 MPH. The rest of the week should be mild with temperatures back to average or just below average for this time of year.Father's Day weekend will be sunny and mild. Temperatures will be running slightly below average with highs in the 60s and 70s.Tri-Cities: Tuesday Night...Mostly Clear, Windy and Cooler...55 Wednesday...Sunny, Breezy, Cooler...79/54 Thursday...Sunny, Nice...83/57 Friday... Mostly Sunny...88/62 Saturday...Sunny Nice...84/54 Father’s Day...Sunny & Mild...75/50 Yakima: Tuesday Night...Increasing Clouds, Windy...50 Wednesday...Sunny, Breezy, Cooler...78/52 Thursday...Sunny & Mild...82/57 Friday...Partly Cloudy, Chance of PM Showers...86/58 Saturday...Mostly Sunny...80/51 Father’s Day...Mostly Sunny & Mild...70/47 COPYRIGHT 2023 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags South Australian Country Fire Service Father's Day Stacy Lee Evening Weather Anchor Author email Follow Stacy Lee Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Investigators reveal new information in shooting of Kennewick carjacking suspect UPDATE: Homes evacuated during Finley wildfire, one building damaged 1 person dead, 5 others shot at house party in Benton City Wildfire burns 1200 acres near Mabton Monday Downtown Yakima business owners pitch their own parking proposal to replace city's plan Latest News Downtown Yakima business owners pitch their own parking proposal to replace city's plan Yakima Co. to get $10.9 million from settlement with opioid distributors UPDATE: Homes evacuated during Finley wildfire, one building damaged Thousands expected to attend Yakima Pride Festival & Parade this weekend Yakima Valley Libraries revives old Bookmobile program to reach underserved areas More News