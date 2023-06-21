It's Officially Summer! And The Weather Will Feel Like It! Stacy Lee, Weather Anchor Stacy Lee Evening Weather Anchor Author email Jun 21, 2023 29 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Summer is officially here which is also the longest day of the year! Look for sunshine and warmer temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the 50s. Tomorrow more sunshine and warming into the 80s. The warming trend continues into the weekend with temperatures back to the 80s and just slightly above average and the Columbia Basin reaching the low 90s! Dry into the weekend with a slight chance of showers in the Kittitas Valley and the Cascades. Tri-Cities: Wednesday Night...Clear, Light Winds...54 Thursday...Sunny, Warm...84/57 Friday...Sunny, Warm...89/60 Saturday...Sunny...89/61 Sunday...Sunny, Hot...90/63 Monday... Mostly Sunny...91/64 Tuesday...Mostly Sunny...87/62 Yakima: Wednesday Night... Clear, Mild, Breezy...53 Thursday...Sunny, Nice...81/55 Friday...Mostly Sunny, Warm...85/56 Saturday...Mostly Sunny, Warm...86/58 Sunday...Mostly Sunny, Warm...88/60 Monday...Mostly Sunny, PM Breezy...8/62 Tuesday...Mostly Sunny...87/61 COPYRIGHT 2023 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Stacy Lee Evening Weather Anchor Author email Follow Stacy Lee Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular East Yakima kids could see new aquatic center by summer 2025 Grant Co. Sheriff releases information, id's in Gorge Amphitheater shooting 'This is the end': Gorge murder suspect told police he was on drugs, hallucinating Court docs: Yakima Co. prosecutor who handles sexual assault cases accused of groping man at restaurant A Titanic expert, an adventurer, a CEO, and a father and son are on the missing submersible Latest News 'This is the end': Gorge murder suspect told police he was on drugs, hallucinating East Yakima kids could see new aquatic center by summer 2025 Pasco Police Department celebrates Goose's first birthday! Grant Co. Sheriff releases information, id's in Gorge Amphitheater shooting City of Ellensburg to hold free Bike Rodeo, Touch a Truck events for kids on Wednesday More News