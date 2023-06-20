(CNN) — Following a weekend of devastating storms, hundreds of thousands of customers are without power in areas of the South and Southwest now facing scorching heat.

As of Tuesday, more than 38 million Americans are under active extreme heat advisories, watches, and warnings, according to the National Integrated Heat Health Information System, a platform created by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The scorching temperatures are concentrated across large swaths of Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana.