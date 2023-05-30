(CNN) — Smoke from raging wildfires in Nova Scotia that have forced nearly 18,500 people to evacuate will spread from Canada to the United States and impact cities across the northeast on Tuesday, weather officials said.

The fires, which are continuing as the Canadian region experiences record-breaking heat, span more than 25,000 acres and have destroyed multiple buildings and caused huge plumes of smoke to tower over the region. Officials announced a provincewide burn ban Monday due to the “seriousness of the current fires.”

