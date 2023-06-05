(CNN) — After weeks of reporting about the wildfires in Alberta, British Columbia, and Nova Scotia, Quebec is now the latest hotspot for fires in Canada.

More than 8 million acres have burned this year across Canada, with nearly half a million acres in Quebec alone, which is sending thick smoke south and east into the US, affecting air quality for millions.

CNN Meteorologist

Haley Brink

and CNN’s Caroll Alvarado contributed to this story.