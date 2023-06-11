The Great Plains has long been considered the country’s tornado hotbed, thanks to movies like “The Wizard of Oz” and “Twister.” But in the past two decades, a swath of the southeastern US has proven much more deadly, resulting in close to a thousand deaths in the last 25 years.

Some climate scientists call it the Southern Tornado Alley (STA): An area above the Gulf of Mexico that stretches from the western borders of Arkansas and Louisiana to eastern Georgia, encapsulating Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee in between.