(CNN) — Tropical Storm Bret is expected to roar across eastern Caribbean islands on Thursday, poised to pelt the region with stiff winds and heavy rain that could cause flooding and dangerous surf.

Bret, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 mph, was centered in the Atlantic about 290 miles east of Barbados as of 11 p.m. ET Wednesday, the US National Hurricane Center said.

CNN’s Jennifer Gray and Taylor Ward contributed to this report.