OLYMPIA, Wash – As more Washington school districts across the state send students back to class for in-person learning, there’s now a way to track which districts are back in school and in what capacity.

The Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction has a dashboard that tracks which schools are back in class and which specific student groups are learning in person.

The dashboard will update weekly, but the last report listed was data from the week of January 18th.

Of the districts listed, it shows that 120 of them have elementary school students learning in-person, at least partially. Just under two percent of districts have elementary school students learning completely remotely.

Most of the districts in the state have at least some in-person learning right now, with that number expected to rise in the coming weeks.

Spokane-area school districts are phasing more students in over the next few weeks. Only the Mead School district has offered full in-person learning since school started last fall.

As for South/Central Washington, the Richland, Kennewick and Pasco School Districts fit in the Partial In-Person for All Students category. The same applies to the East Valley School District (Yakima), Selah School District, Finley School District and Columbia (Walla Walla) School District.

The Prosser School District remains 100% remote for the time being.

