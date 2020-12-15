Website threatens US election officials, including Washington’s elections director

Associated Press
Posted:
Updated:
by Associated Press, Q13
6ed28433 Lori Augino
Lori Augino

A website threatening the lives of elections officials from across the country published a picture of Washington’s Elections Director Lori Augino with crosshairs over her photo, along with her home and email address and a countdown clock labeled “your days are numbered.”

The Washington Secretary of State’s Office says they were made aware of the website over the weekend. They shared the link with Q13 News to confirm she is on the list.

It’s been reported to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Fusion Center, a site for sharing information between federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.

The online threats appeared just before electors in all 50 states met Monday to cast their votes for the 46th President and Vice President. Washington’s 12 electors cast their votes for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, who won Washington state with 58 percent of the vote.

Biden secured more than 270 electoral votes, the amount needed to win the election, by Monday afternoon.

Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman got emotional as she presided over the electors meeting, noting that the ceremony and tradition mark “an end to one of the most contentious elections of our time and symbolize the foundation of our constitutional republic.”