Website threatens US election officials, including Washington’s elections director

Associated Press by Associated Press, Q13

Lori Augino

A website threatening the lives of elections officials from across the country published a picture of Washington’s Elections Director Lori Augino with crosshairs over her photo, along with her home and email address and a countdown clock labeled “your days are numbered.”

The Washington Secretary of State’s Office says they were made aware of the website over the weekend. They shared the link with Q13 News to confirm she is on the list.