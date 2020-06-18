Wednesday: 109 new coronavirus cases in Yakima County; total at 5,939

YAKIMA, Wash. — Health officials reported 109 new coronavirus cases Wednesday in Yakima County. There were no additional deaths to report.

There has been a total of 5,939 cases in Yakima County since the start of the pandemic in March. Of those, 2,493 — a little over 40% — have recovered, and 113 county residents have died of complications from the virus.

Health officials said 105 of the residents who died had underlying health conditions. About 84% of the residents who died were 60 or older.

Fifty-one residents are hospitalized as of Wednesday evening, and nine of those residents are intubated.

Yakima County is one of a small handful of Washington counties still in Phase 1 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start plan.

For more information, visit the Yakima Health District’s website.

