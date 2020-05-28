Wednesday: 129 new COVID-19 cases in Yakima County

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Health District reported 129 new cases of COVID-19 in Yakima County on Wednesday, bringing the total to 3,252.

With no additional deaths reported since Monday, the death toll remains at 87.

There are 41 Yakima County residents who are hospitalized because of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon.

At least 1,106 of Yakima County residents who’ve tested positive have recovered.

According to data from the Washington State Department of Health, Yakima County has the second-most cases of all counties in Washington state. King County, where Seattle is located, is the only county with more.

For more information about COVID-19 in Yakima County, visit the Yakima Health District’s website.

