Wednesday: 28 COVID cases in Tri-Cities region

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday in the Tri-Cities region — 14 in Benton County and 14 in Franklin County.

There were no additional deaths.

Benton County’s case count rose to 4,182 and its death toll remained at 112.

Franklin County’s case count rose to 3,974 and its death toll remained at 45.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 36 area residents are hospitalized with COVID-19.

Benton and Franklin counties are in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan.

For more information, visit the health district’s COVID-19 dashboard.