Wednesday: 31 new cases of COVID-19 in Yakima County; no deaths

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The Yakima Health District reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths Wednesday afternoon.

The total case count in Yakima County is up to 12,166; the death toll is at 233.

Of the residents who’ve died of COVID-19 complications, nearly 93% had prior underlying health issues.

As of Wednesday afternoon, nine residents are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Yakima County and none require a ventilator.

More than 92% of the residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.

Yakima County has been in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan since early July.

For more information, visit the health district’s COVID-19 community webpage.