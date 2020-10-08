Wednesday: 41 new cases of COVID-19 in Tri-Cities area; no deaths in 5 days

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Health officials on Wednesday reported 41 new COVID cases in the Tri-Cities area. There were no additional deaths for a fifth straight day.

Benton County had 19 new cases for a total of 4,749; Franklin County had 22 new cases for a total of 4,431.

The death tolls for Benton and Franklin counties remained at 117 and 54, respectively.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 25 area residents are hospitalized because of the infectious disease — two fewer than the day before.

Benton and Franklin counties have been in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan for the past three months.