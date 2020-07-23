Wednesday: 62 cases, two deaths reported in Yakima County

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Health District reported 62 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional virus deaths Wednesday.

The total case count for Yakima County is at 9,755 and the death toll is at 182.

At least 172 of the residents who died had underlying health issues.

There are 30 county residents hospitalized and one resident on a ventilator as of Wednesday afternoon.

Health officials say they’ve confirmed that 6,756 residents have recovered from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in March. That’s more than 69% of the total number of residents who’ve tested positive.

Yakima County is in Phase 1.5 of the state’s reopening plan. The process to move forward to the next phase is on pause for all Washington counties at least until July 28.

For more information about COVID-19 in Yakima County, visit the health district’s website.

Comments

comments