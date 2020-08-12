Wednesday: Fewer than 30 new cases of COVID-19, four more deaths in Tri-Cities area

David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 and four more virus deaths on Wednesday.

Benton County had 12 new cases for a total of 3,788. Three more residents died of virus complications — a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 80s with underlying health issues and a man in his 50s with underlying health issues. The county death toll is at 110.

Franklin County had 16 new cases for a total of 3,575, One more resident died of virus complications- a woman in her 70s with underlying health issues. The county death toll is at 42.

There have been 7,363 cases and 152 deaths in the Tri-Cities area since the start of the pandemic in mid-March.

As of Wednesday at noon, 37 residents are hospitalized in the area with COVID-19.

Benton and Franklin counties are in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan.

