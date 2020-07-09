Wednesday: Five coronavirus deaths, 120 new cases in Yakima County

YAKIMA, Wash. — Health officials reported five more coronavirus deaths and 120 new cases in Yakima County on Wednesday.

The death toll is now at 159. At least 155 of them had underlying health conditions.

A total of 8,138 residents have tested positive.

40 residents are hospitalized with the virus and nine are on a ventilator.

Yakima County is in Phase 1.5 of Washington’s Safe Start reopening plan.

