Wednesday Forecast: Freezing Fog Advisory for Kittitas Valley with Calm Conditions in the Mid-Columbia

by Amanda Mason

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Cloudy skies continue with foggy and cold conditions in the Tri-Cities. Over in the mountains, there are warmer temperatures with sunshine, although we should see some sunshine reach the Tri-Cities by the afternoon as it peaks through the clouds.

We will see the foggy conditions and stagnant weather patterns continue to at least tomorrow. A potential look at fog on Friday for the early morning hours, but the radar shows clearer conditions for the afternoons on Wednesday and Thursday.

The lack of sun will keep things colder below the clouds than the temperatures in the higher elevations. Watch for areas of dense fog heading up to the mountains below 2,500 feet. Mountain pass travel should remain ok through the remainder of the week.

Highs in the valleys will only be in the low 30s once again. A change in the weather pattern should break up the gray skies for the start of the weekend. Mountain snow chances return by Sunday and could carry into the beginning of next week.

Freezing Fog Advisory (NWS)

For the Kittitas Valley- including Ellensburg and Thorp.

In effect until 12 p.m. on January 26, 2022

Low visibility one quarter to one-half mile of freezing fog.

Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost on bridges may create slick conditions. Please drive slow, use your low-beam headlights and give plenty of distance ahead of you.

Forecast At A Glance

TRI-CITIES

High 36, Low 25

Patchy fog in the early hours

Calm winds 3 to 5 mph.

Mostly cloudy skies

YAKIMA

High 35, Low 21

Patchy freezing fog in the early hours before 10 a.m.

Calm winds

Partly sunny skies.

Patchy freezing fog expected overnight.

WALLA WALLA

High 36, Low 23

Patchy freezing fog in the early hours before 10 a.m.

Calm winds

Mostly cloudy skies.

