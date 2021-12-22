Wednesday Forecast: Patchy fog, icy roads, and evening showers

by Amanda Mason

KENNEWICK, Wash. — This morning, we see patchy fog throughout the Columbia Basin before 10 a.m. from freezing rain overnight. Expect some icy roads this morning and rain into the evening.

TRI-CITIES

Freezing rain overnight before 4 a.m. is contributing to some patchy fog and patchy freezing fog expected before 10 a.m. Overnight mainly mostly cloudy with some light winds and a 50% chance of rain. That chance drops to 30% closer into the afternoon and into the evening before 10 p.m. The Future cast shows rain in the area around 7 p.m. It’s a partly cloudy day with a high near 47 degrees and a low of 39 degrees.

YAKIMA

Mainly cloudy skies today with a high near 40 degrees and a low of 30 degrees. Freezing rain overnight before 4 a.m. contributes to some patchy fog and patchy freezing fog expected before 11 a.m. Light winds with rain are also likely after 5 p.m. and into the evening around 11 p.m., raising chances to 60% of precipitation. The Futurecast shows storms moving in this morning. The Futurecast also shows that snow and mixed conditions are hanging around to the west of the Yakima Valley on Thursday in the early morning hours.

WALLA WALLA

Freezing rain overnight before 4 a.m. is contributing to some patchy fog and patchy freezing fog expected before 10 a.m. A mostly cloudy day with breezy conditions with consistent winds around 8 to 10 mph and wind gusts reaching 18 mph. High temperatures around 43 degrees, with a low around 38 degrees. 50% chance of rain tonight and winds picking up to 11-13 mph and gusts around 21 mph. New precipitation is expected to be less than a tenth of an inch.

MOUNTAINS – CASCADES

From Wednesday through Friday, mountain zones can expect snow from the afternoon through Thursday morning for most of the day.

Winter Storm Warning for the Cascade zones and a Winter Weather Advisory for the northern Blues of Washington. Heavy snow is expected late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning for the Blues.

MOUNTAIN PASSES

For major mountain passes, the Weather Service is not expecting “much impactful snow” for the significant mountain passes around the Blues, but prepare for difficult driving into the holiday weekend.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

In the northern part of the Blues, the advisory is today from 4 p.m. until Thursday at 4 p.m. You can expect wind gusts reaching 35 mph and up to nine inches of new snow. Please be cautious when driving around the Blues.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM KAPP-KVEW STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.