Wednesday Forecast: Tracking afternoon rain, snow and mix

by Amanda Mason

KENNEWICK, Wash. — It will be very cold and dry this Wednesday morning, but that will change as a winter storm is moving into our region this afternoon bringing rain, snow and snow mix.

Temperatures are low in the 20s and will drop again in the evening. Bundle up and plan ahead for some morning frost on your windshields both Wednesday and Thursday. The Futurecast shows rain, snow, and mix in the Columbia Basin by 3 p.m. today and will continue into the evening as snow levels are expected to drop to 800 feet in the Basin. Snow accumulations in the lower levels will be light to none. The snow chances could drop for the Tri-Cities and Walla Walla depending on if the temperatures warm up.

Winter Weather Advisory for the Blues/Mountain passes in Northeast Oregon. Advisory takes effect today at 1 p.m., lasting until Thursday at 10 p.m. We expect 8-12 inches of snow above 4500 feet in the mountain regions. Gusty winds 35+ mph are anticipated for the higher regions and 6-8 inches of snow today through tomorrow for the Washington Cascades.

IMPORTANT REMINDERS:

Plan for slick road conditions Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Standing water from today’s rain/snow/mix could re-freeze overnight. Watch for patchy ice on roads, especially on exposed bridges and overpasses Wednesday morning/evening and Thursday morning.

Plan for the potential chance of patchy fog Thursday morning.

AT A GLANCE:

KENNEWICK

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43 degrees and a low of 32 degrees.

Light winds but snow level drops to 800 feet, and the chance of rain and snow is 40% before 11 p.m.

YAKIMA

Cloudy with a high of 36 degrees and a low of 24 degrees.

Light and variable winds throughout the day.

40% chance of snow after 10 a.m. and increases to 50% before 10 p.m. Snow accumulation is expected at less than a half-inch.

WALLA WALLA

Mostly cloudy with a high near 43 degrees and a low of 33 degrees.

A 30% chance of snow is expected after 5 p.m., but snow chances increase throughout the evening.

Chance of rain and snow before 11 p.m., but then rain will continue from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. and then a chance of rain and snow after 2 a.m. Snow accumulation is expected at less than a half-inch.

