Wednesday Forecast: Warm near record-breaking temperatures and breezy conditions

by Amanda Mason

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Today will be warm! Daily temperature records stand to be challenged this Wednesday afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s are expected today, with some areas towards the southern portion of the Mid-Columbia pushing 70 degrees.

The breezy conditions are here to stay but not as strong as we saw on Tuesday. We can expect to see stronger wind gusts around 21 mph in the Tri-Cities. Yakima and Walla Walla will experience calmer winds.

Tri-Cities record high on December 1st was 66 degrees in 1941, and we could beat it as we expect a high of 64 degrees today. In Yakima, the record-breaking temperatures were 67 degrees in 1972, and in Pendleton, 66 degrees was the record in 1926.

Tri-Cities

Partly sunny with a high near 67 and a low of 47.

Breezy conditions with winds around 7 to 13 mph along with wind gusts reaching 21 mph.

Yakima

Partly sunny with a high near 64 and a low of 41.

Light winds around 3 to 8 mph throughout the day.

Walla Walla

Mostly sunny with a high near 67 and a low of 50.

Breezy conditions with winds around 8 to 11 mph along with wind gusts reaching 18 mph.

Heavy rain on the west side will bring flooding concerns north of Bellingham through Thursday. Thursday, you can also expect mostly sunny and mild conditions east of the mountains.

The temperatures will continue to cool off into the weekend.

