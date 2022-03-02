Wednesday Rain: Wet weather across the region, showers continue overnight through Thursday morning -Briana

TRI-CITIES — An atmospheric river of moisture is responsible for the much needed moisture spreading across the region this morning. Showers will continue off and on throughout the day. Rain may be steady to moderate at times. Rivers are running quickly and they are cold. Officials warn NOT to try to swim in any of our region’s rivers this week. Highs will be mild in the 50s. After a wet start to the day tomorrow, showers should diminish by lunch time Thursday. Sunshine returns for the weekend!